Sunny and mild weather continue for the weekend

By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Friday night. This will keep the mild temps in place for the weekend.

Clouds will increase overnight, becoming mostly cloudy. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with the wind around 5-15.

Saturday, highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. After a cloudy start to the day, the sky will clear in the afternoon, becoming sunny. The wind will be a bit breezy at times, especially in western Kansas, where gusts around 25-30 will be possible.

The sunny and mild weather will continue on Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s.

We’ll get warmer for the start of the workweek, with highs back into the upper 70s Monday, the lower 80s Tuesday, and the upper 80s on Wednesday. We will stay sunny and dry all week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy in the morning, sunny afternoon. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 46.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 70.

Mon: High: 79. Low: 48. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 55. Sunny.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 55. Sunny.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 55. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 58. Sunny and breezy.

