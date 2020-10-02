Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Senate candidates share stances on key Kansas issues

Roger Marshall, Barbara Bollier, and Jason Buckley are vying to replace Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate. Roberts is retiring after decades serving Kansas in Washington, D.C.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three candidates vying to replace retiring Pat Roberts in representing Kansas in the U.S. Senate recently sat down with KWCH anchor Michael Schwanke to discuss their platforms and field questions covering several key issues important to Kansans.

For voters across Kansas, the race to replace Pat Roberts is the most high-profile race on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot outside of the presidential vote. The Senate race includes Republican Roger Marshall, looking to move from representing Kansas’ First Congressional District in the U.S. House to the Senate, Democratic Barbara Bollier, a state senator, and Libertarian Jason Buckley.

With about a month out from the general election, you can hear from all three candidates in the clips below.

Roger Marshall:

Barbara Bollier:

Jason Buckley

Latest News

Candidates

Political science perspective: Debates unlikely to sway voter opinions

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
This year, there’s a different tone with overall less individual indecision ahead of November, one local political expert explained ahead of Tuesday’s first presidential debate.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to stop talking simultaneously.

Politics

1,500 mail ballots arrived too late to count in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Election data shows more than 1,500 Kansans did not have their votes counted in the August primary because their mail ballots arrived too late.

Latest News

Politics

It’s National Voter Registration Day

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By CNN
Tuesday is a good day to register to vote if you have not already done it.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT
Here is how to vote in advance here in Kansas.

Politics

Poll workers told to ‘act surprised’ if asked about no mask

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged in an email to “act surprised” if voters ask why they aren’t wearing masks given the coronavirus threat.

Candidates

Ex-US Sen. Kassebaum backs Democrat Barbara Bollier in Senate race in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum has broken again with fellow Kansas Republicans to support Democrat Barbara Bollier for the seat Kassebaum once held.

News

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

Candidates

Pompeo addresses Republican National Convention from Israel

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday night appeared in a prerecorded message to make a case for America to reelect President Donald Trump in November. The former Kansas congressman addressed the Republican National convention from Jerusalem where he’s on a trip for state department business.