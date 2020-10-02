Advertisement

Wichita Police K9 team seizes pounds off illegal drugs

This Wichita Police Department K9 team helped make multiple drug bust over the course of a week in late September, early October.
This Wichita Police Department K9 team helped make multiple drug bust over the course of a week in late September, early October.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Department (WPD) K9 team seized pounds of illegal drugs off the streets of Wichita in the past seven days.

On Friday, the K9 team stopped a car at I-135 and 21st Street. During the stop, officers located two cases and one duffle bag containing 55 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 20 ounces of THC wax. Officers arrested 28-year-old Lucas Fradet of Arvada, Colorado, on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.  The investigation will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, the K9 team assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) with a traffic stop at the Turnpike and I-135 exit.  Through the investigation, 12 pounds of methamphetamine were located in the vehicle.  The case is being investigated by KHP.

On Thursday, the K9 team stopped a car at the Turnpike and Kellogg exit.  Through the investigation of the stop, 15 pounds of methamphetamine were located. Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman from El Paso, Texas, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.  The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continue for the weekend

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Friday night. This will keep the mild temps in place for the weekend.

News

Newstalk: K-State Research and Extension, Sedgwick County

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Family travels from Garden City to Wichita for cancer treatment

Updated: 4 hours ago
Family travels from Garden City to Wichita for cancer treatment

News

Family travels from Garden City to Wichita for daughter’s cancer treatment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Family travels from Garden City to Wichita to receive cancer treatment.

Latest News

News

Local leaders react to Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Local leaders are reacting Friday morning to President Donald Trump and the First Lady testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

News

Sedgwick County Health Department to host back-to-school vaccination clinic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
No appointment is necessary. The clinic will be held at its man clinic at 2716 W. Central.

News

Celebrity case highlights pregnancy and infant loss awareness

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Unemployment fraud fueled by pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Spirit AeroSystems works to adjust as aviation-industry struggles continue

Updated: 15 hours ago

Business

As industry struggles, Spirit, Boeing announce efforts to consolidate production

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
As many airlines resort to layoffs after federal assistance ran out, aviation manufacturers are making changes of their own. Thursday, Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing announced efforts to consolidate production.