Wichita Police K9 team seizes pounds off illegal drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Department (WPD) K9 team seized pounds of illegal drugs off the streets of Wichita in the past seven days.

On Friday, the K9 team stopped a car at I-135 and 21st Street. During the stop, officers located two cases and one duffle bag containing 55 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 20 ounces of THC wax. Officers arrested 28-year-old Lucas Fradet of Arvada, Colorado, on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. The investigation will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, the K9 team assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) with a traffic stop at the Turnpike and I-135 exit. Through the investigation, 12 pounds of methamphetamine were located in the vehicle. The case is being investigated by KHP.

On Thursday, the K9 team stopped a car at the Turnpike and Kellogg exit. Through the investigation of the stop, 15 pounds of methamphetamine were located. Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman from El Paso, Texas, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The investigation is ongoing.

