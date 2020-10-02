Wildlife officials looking for person who poached deer in NW Kansas

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is asking for the public’s help to find out who poached a whitetail deer in Trego County.

KDWPT posted a photo of the headless deer to its Facebook page on Friday. Game wardens said the deer was shot with a .308 caliber sometime between Sept. 26 and Sept. 27. The deer was killed on B. Road and 160th Avenue in northwest Trego county. A bullet was recovered from the deer.

Anyone with information should call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843 or the Trego County Game Warden at 785-483-0504.

Sometime between Saturday Sept. 26 and Sunday Sept. 27th this whitetail deer was killed in Trego county with a .308... Posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens on Friday, October 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.