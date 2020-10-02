Wildlife officials looking for person who poached deer in NW Kansas
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is asking for the public’s help to find out who poached a whitetail deer in Trego County.
KDWPT posted a photo of the headless deer to its Facebook page on Friday. Game wardens said the deer was shot with a .308 caliber sometime between Sept. 26 and Sept. 27. The deer was killed on B. Road and 160th Avenue in northwest Trego county. A bullet was recovered from the deer.
Anyone with information should call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843 or the Trego County Game Warden at 785-483-0504.
