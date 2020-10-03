Cardinals great, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson dies at 84

St. Louis (National Reports) - St. Louis Cardinals great, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher, Bob Gibson died Friday at the age of 84. Last year, the author of one of the greatest pitching seasons in MLB history was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The St. Lous Post Dispatch reports Gibson was under hospice care after fighting cancer for more than a year.

Gibson spent his entire MLB career with the Cardinals, taking the mound for St. Louis from 1959 to 1975. He finished his decorated career with a 2.91 earned run average and 251 wins.

In the Cardinals' 1968 championship season, Gibson recorded 17 strikeouts in Game 1 of the World Series against the Detroit Tigers. That season he finished with a modern-day best earned-run average of 1.12.

