Cool and breezy today, less wind Sunday

By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry weather will continue through the next 7 days. A cold front moving through the area this morning, shifting winds to the north. Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this morning breaking to sunshine later this afternoon. North winds gusting to 20-25 mph through the afternoon, diminishing around sunset. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure over Nebraska on Sunday will make for a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Sunny Sunday with light wind speeds, temperatures in the 70s for most of Kansas. Temperatures begin to heat up on Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Very warm temperatures for Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A dry cold front pushes through Wednesday evening and knocks temperatures down a notch for Thursday, however highs will remain in the 80s through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, sunny by afternoon. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 70.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 43.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 72.

Sunday night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 48.

Mon: High: 79. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 52. Sunny.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 55. Sunny.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 53. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 58. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 84. Low: 59. Sunny and breezy.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continue for the weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Friday night. This will keep the mild temps in place for the weekend.

Forecast

Feels like fall Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like December out the door this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.

Forecast

Friday temperatures warm a bit

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Early frost in northern Kansas will give way to a warm up

Forecast

Breezy, cooler beginning to October

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will only climb into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler; still breezy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Still breezy Thursday, but temperatures will be cooler

Forecast

Brief, but impressive Wednesday warm-up

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll cool off significantly tomorrow.

Forecast

Cold front on the way soon

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A cold front moves in Wednesday to change the weather late week

Forecast

Warming up for Kansas

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Next cool down comes through on Thursday.

Forecast

A little less wind Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Still a bit breezy on Tuesday

Forecast

Cool for now, much warmer weather returns mid-week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
A temperature roller coaster this week for Kansas.