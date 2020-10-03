Cool and breezy today, less wind Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry weather will continue through the next 7 days. A cold front moving through the area this morning, shifting winds to the north. Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this morning breaking to sunshine later this afternoon. North winds gusting to 20-25 mph through the afternoon, diminishing around sunset. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure over Nebraska on Sunday will make for a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Sunny Sunday with light wind speeds, temperatures in the 70s for most of Kansas. Temperatures begin to heat up on Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Very warm temperatures for Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A dry cold front pushes through Wednesday evening and knocks temperatures down a notch for Thursday, however highs will remain in the 80s through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, sunny by afternoon. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 70.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 43.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 72.

Sunday night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 48.

Mon: High: 79. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 52. Sunny.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 55. Sunny.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 53. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 58. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 84. Low: 59. Sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.