Former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway latest to test positive for COVID-19 after attending White House event

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tapes her speech for the third day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tapes her speech for the third day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Wbko)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

Several administration officials pointed to the Saturday Rose Garden announcement of Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as the possible connection between cases that spanned Washington Friday.

