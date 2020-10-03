Man injured in N. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a Friday night shooting reported in the 1300 block of North Volutsia, west of 13th and Hillside in north Wichita that seriously injured a 57-year-old man.

A little after 10 p.m., officers were in the area of 17th and Estelle when they heard gunshots in the distance, police say. Shortly after hearing the shots, they found a man in the 1300 block of North Volutsia, wounded from a single gunshot.

Police describe the man’s injuries as non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say multiple shots hit the house where officers found the man. Officers also found several shell casings in an empty lot across the street from where the shooting happened, police say.

Late Friday night, police were talking with neighbors and looking for possible surveillance footage as part of the early investigation.

