Sedgwick County seeking volunteers to distribute PPE

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is looking for volunteers to help distribute PPE to the community at INTRUST Bank Arena the week of Oct. 12.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

Available time slots include:

7:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

12:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

All day

Please plan on staying for the entire shift.

Sign up for a shift by Oct. 9 here.

