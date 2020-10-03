Sunny and mild weather continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sunshine and the mild temps will stick around for a few more days.

Tonight, with a mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The wind will be in from the north around 5-15 mph.

Sunday, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s in central Kansas and into the mid to upper 70s in western Kansas. The wind will be in from the north for the eastern half of the state, in from the south for the west.

The sunshine will stick around through the next work week, but we will get warmer. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Monday, the lower 80s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. A weak cold front will move in from the north on Wednesday, dropping our highs back into the lower 80s Thursday through the next weekend. We won’t have a chance for rain over the next 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 70.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 48.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 78.

Tue: High: 81. Low: 52. Sunny.

Wed: High: 86. Low: 55. Sunny.

Thu: High: 83. Low: 57. Sunny.

Fri: High: 83. Low: 59. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 59. Sunny.

