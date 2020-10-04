Chiefs vs Patriots Contest Moved to Monday Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Release) - The NFL announced today that Kansas City’s Week 4 matchup vs. New England, originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT today, will be played on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:05 p.m. on KWCH.

Tickets for the Chiefs vs. Patriots game will be valid for the new date and time. Parking gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and all stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. kickoff.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team remains committed to prioritizing the safety of its fans, staff and players. Under guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of local government and public health officials, the team has a comprehensive COVID-19 health and safety plan for all fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

Fans should visit chiefs.com/stadium/covid/ for a complete list of COVID-19 protocols to see what steps the club is taking, how the fan experience will be impacted, and ways fans can protect themselves and others. Notable changes and policies ticketed guests need to be aware of:

Know your zone , based on your seating location and found on your ticket, and have a game plan to enter through the assigned parking and stadium gates. Circumnavigation of the stadium is not permitted in order to minimize contact with other guests.

Wear your mask at all times , even when seated. Fans must wear masks into the stadium, but each fan will receive a free mask with The University of Kansas Health System branding at their seat.

Maintain social distancing along your entire journey and wait for aisles to clear before exiting your seats.

Fans should stay home if they are sick or are feeling ill.

Have patience and know that everyone is in this together. Be a good teammate and help us protect the Kingdom.

