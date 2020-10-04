Advertisement

Cool today, but much warmer this week

Mild today, warming trend on the way
Mild today, warming trend on the way(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Kansas, expect a mild Sunday afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry weather will continue across the state in the week ahead, with much warmer temperatures on the way.

Sunny and breezy conditions Monday, will create a high fire danger across NW-Kansas, where a fire weather watch and red flag warning are in effect during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds are expected later tonight and Monday across central Kansas too, with gusts approaching 30-40 m.p.h. The south winds and ample sunshine will also push the temperatures into the 70s and 80s statewide Monday afternoon.

Overall a quiet weather pattern with no precipitation in sight through the week into next weekend. Temperatures will be above normal for October with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s to near 60.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 70.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 48.

Monday: Sunny, breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 78.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 52.

Tue: High: 81. Sunny.

Wed: High: 86. Low: 55. Sunny.

Thu: High: 83. Low: 57. Sunny.

Fri: High: 83. Low: 59. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 59. Sunny.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 61. Sunny and breezy.

