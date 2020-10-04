Advertisement

Kansas Republicans react to President’s COVID diagnosis

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congressman Roger Marshall is back in his home town this weekend for his Keep Kansas Great bus tour ahead of the election.

Congressman Marshall said he has been in contact with people close to the president, who have reassured him the president is doing okay.

He said he believes the White House should be the ones to make their own decisions as far as safety measures, but he encourages Kansans to always do what’s best for their health.

“I think they were doing what they thought was the best they could do and the president is an American like all of us he wants to have some control of it himself,” Marshall said.

Marshall said the president’s diagnosis has been a good reminder for him to remind his campaign staff to not let their guard down and enforce any COVID-19 prevention measures.

“I just want to make sure to encourage everyone to have a mask on if you’re outside of your own car,” Marshall said. “If you’re outside of your own house, especially if you’re inside, the hand washing as well.”

Congressman Ron Estes was also on the campaign trail with Marshall. He said from his own experience, the White House has been taking their own precautions against the virus.

“The president is very cautious in terms of that process,” Estes said. “I was at a dinner with him two weeks ago. We were following protocol. There was less than 50 people in the room. We all were tested before the dinner.”

Attorney General Derek Schmidt was also on the campaign trail with Marshall and said he hopes the president is back soon.

“I think everybody is keeping the president and the country in their thoughts and prayers.” Schmidt said. “We wish him a speedy recovery. The initial reports look good. We hope he is back soon.”

