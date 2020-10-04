Advertisement

Man arrested for sexual assault after bonding out for separate alleged sex crime

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he forced a woman into his car and sexually assaulted her Tuesday night.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested after he forced a woman into his car and sexually assaulted her Tuesday night.

The man, Darrius Johnson, had been convicted on a previous felony conviction and was out on bond for a separate alleged sex crime at the time of his arrest.

On Tuesday, a 48-year-old woman reported walking in the area of Lincoln and Oliver when Johnson approached her and forced her into his Toyota Camry. He drove to a separate location and sexually assaulted her, then drove her back to Lincoln and Oliver, according to Wichita Police.

Police said through an investigation they had determined Johnson was involved in the attack and arrested him without incident on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

