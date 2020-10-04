Man killed in E. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A late-night crash in E. Wichita Saturday leaves a man dead. Police tell us the vehicle rolled and struck some utility poles at Central and Webb around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell us they’re still investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.