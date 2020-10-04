Advertisement

Man shot at S. Wichita gathering

Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is hospitalized after being shot early Sunday morning in S. Wichita. It happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 3300 block of S. Kessler. That’s near 47th Street South and West.

Police say there was a barbecue going on at that home and several people were there. At one point, two men started arguing. That argument continued into the street, and one man shot the other man once in the upper body.

The 41-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but he’s expected to be okay.

Police say the shooter took off in a vehicle.

No one has been arrested.

