Bicyclists riding to Colorado to remember victims of 1970 Wichita State football team plane crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend marks 50 years since the plane crash involving members of the Wichita State football team were killed.

Friday, the university held its annual ceremony of remembrance and some made their way up to the crash site in Colorado to hold a special ceremony.

This year the names of eight teammates who survived the crash have been added to the memorial.

Rick Stephens, one of the players who survived the crash, is biking from Kansas to Colorado along with two other survivors, Paul and Kelly Harrison, whose cousin Marty Harrison died in the crash. Marty was the team’s manager at the time.

They plan plan to hike up to the wreckage next week.

Stephens said despite the years, it’s important to always remember those who lost their lives, including his cousin.

“The primary purpose of this is to keep the memory alive,” Stephen said. “We think back as the years go by and the people who are so dramatically and directly tragically affected by losses of brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, cousins, coaches, good friends, and that’s what needs to be remembered as. There was a great deal of pain, not just for those on the plane who survived, but for the families of the others and head and we need to keep that alive.”

