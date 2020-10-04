Advertisement

Warming up for the workweek

After a mild weekend, warmer temperatures on the way for the workweek.
After a mild weekend, warmer temperatures on the way for the workweek.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a mild weekend, warmer temperatures on the way for the workweek.

Tonight, lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a clear sky with the wind around 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s in central Kansas and the upper 80s for the west. It’s going to get windy, with gusts around 30-40 mph through the day. Sunshine will continue through the workweek.

Highs will reach the lower 80s in Wichita on Tuesday before warming into the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll drop back into the mid 80s Friday through the weekend.

A cold front will approach western Kansas, from the west, next Sunday that could bring some rain into the western part of the state in the evening. As the front moves to the east, some showers will be possible in central Kansas on Monday. Since this is still a week away, we’ll keep a close eye on it and we will keep you updated.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 78.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 83.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 55. Sunny.

Thu: High: 87. Low: 58. Sunny.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 58. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 86. Low: 58. Sunny.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 60. Sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cool today, but much warmer this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dean Jones
Mild today, warming trend this week

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The sunshine and the mild temps will stick around for a few more days.

Forecast

Cool and breezy today, less wind Sunday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
A bit breezy and cool today, less wind Sunday

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continue for the weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Friday night. This will keep the mild temps in place for the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Feels like fall Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like December out the door this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.

Forecast

Friday temperatures warm a bit

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Early frost in northern Kansas will give way to a warm up

Forecast

Breezy, cooler beginning to October

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will only climb into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon.

Forecast

Cooler; still breezy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Still breezy Thursday, but temperatures will be cooler

Forecast

Brief, but impressive Wednesday warm-up

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll cool off significantly tomorrow.

Forecast

Cold front on the way soon

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A cold front moves in Wednesday to change the weather late week