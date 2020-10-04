Warming up for the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a mild weekend, warmer temperatures on the way for the workweek.

Tonight, lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a clear sky with the wind around 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s in central Kansas and the upper 80s for the west. It’s going to get windy, with gusts around 30-40 mph through the day. Sunshine will continue through the workweek.

Highs will reach the lower 80s in Wichita on Tuesday before warming into the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll drop back into the mid 80s Friday through the weekend.

A cold front will approach western Kansas, from the west, next Sunday that could bring some rain into the western part of the state in the evening. As the front moves to the east, some showers will be possible in central Kansas on Monday. Since this is still a week away, we’ll keep a close eye on it and we will keep you updated.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 78.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 83.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 55. Sunny.

Thu: High: 87. Low: 58. Sunny.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 58. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 86. Low: 58. Sunny.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 60. Sunny and breezy.

