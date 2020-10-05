Bipartisan group works to connect those running for office with voters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s now less than a month until Election Day, but for many Kansans, voting will take place well before then.

Campaign 2020 is leaving candidates working to connect with voters during an election season where it’s harder to reach the masses physically face-to-face.

“Events like this are going to be the norm because this is going to be the only way we’re going to be able to get out and communicate with a large number of people,” Larry Burks Sr. with the Voter Empowerment Committee said.

This campaign season, Zoom calls are one of the tools candidates have to reach out to voters.

“[It’s a] chance to not only see the faces but also hear and take consumption of what the candidates were saying, even those that were incumbents and those that are challengers,” John Wright, also with the Voter Empowerment Committee, said.

The Voter Empowerment Committee, made up of a bipartisan group of people, community organizations and churches, brought about 20 candidates together to make their case to voters in a virtual candidate forum.

Candidates running for national races like U.S. Representative, State House and Senate candidates, Kansas State Board of Education and District Judge.

“It was important for us to show the candidates. Here what they had to say regarding their platform and then the voters, if they got elected, if they will get elected, the voters will hold them accountable,” said Karen Rogers.

“Our votes are so very important, so what I really appreciate about this opportunity is that we didn’t allow the pandemic, the COVID-19, to keep us from doing something,” Kenya Cox said.

Organizers said many of the candidates invited are running in areas with larger communities of color.

“They talked about the economy, they about racial equality, criminal justice, all kinds of topics,” Carla Eckels said.

A goal of this event was to help educate voters about who is seeking office, especially those running for some of the down-ballot races.

“Asking a person, a judge to make a decision that impacts your life, so you need to know that your judge is going to use the rule of law when he or she makes the decision,” Judge Monique Centeno said, who took part in the forum. “One thing that I pride myself on is I take the time to read all of the exhibits and motions that are filed in front of me. It may take me a little longer to make a ruling, however, I don’t want to miss a piece of evidence.”

“If someone walks into my courtroom today, it would be advantageous for them to know what I look like and know how to pronounce my name when they walk through the courtroom doors.” Judge Centeno added, “I think people forget how important the local races are. Our races affect you right here and now.”

Judge Centeno is an incumbent running for Division 11 of the 18th Judicial District Court, which severs Sedgwick County. During the forum, she discussed bringing more diversity to the bench in the 18th because she is the only African American in the court. Her hope is to inspire other attorneys of color to run.

Her opponent is Quenton Pittman.

Another candidate that spoke is Patrick Penn, a Republican running for the Kansas House.

“They want to know that good conservative members of the House are representing them well. I have a platform that is very simple. It’s all about faith, family and service,” Patrick Penn, a Republican who’s running for Kansas House District 85, said after taking part in the forum.

Penn is in a race with Democrat Marcey Gregory.

Penn said while he’s been doing door knocking and lots of other forms of campaigning, events like the forum are a good way to reach a broad range of voters.

“It’s massive. Reach and touch is the name of this game. When people get to see you; when they get to hear you. When they get to kick the tires and lift the hood, so to speak, that know that they can trust you. What I want to do is expose everyone to the understanding of why I’m running but who I am as well,” said Penn.

After hearing from the candidates, organizers of the forum just wanted to remind people to go out and vote.

In Kansas, the deadline for people to register is Oct. 13.

The next day, those who have requested to vote by mail will start receiving their ballot.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.