Douglass Public Schools cancel classes Monday, pause activities for 2 weeks

It is currently not clear what is leading to these changes
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLASS, Kan. (KWCH) - Douglass Public Schools announced they will be closed Oct. 5 as they work to replan the next two weeks of learning.

The district also announced they will be pausing all after school activities until Oct. 19.

It is currently not clear what is leading to these changes -- and what will be changed in the coming days -- however the district is asking all students without their Chromebooks to pick them up Oct. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.

