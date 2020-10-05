Local farmer asking for help finding service truck

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - Leonard Kaylor, a Mulvane farmer, and his family are asking you to keep an eye out for his service truck.

Kaylor said a thief stole the vehicle and all of the tools inside, worth more than $15,000, from a field he was farming on Friday at 55th St. South and Oliver right outside of Derby.

Due to health conditions, Kaylor depends on the crane on the service truck to help him lift heavy objects.

“I can’t lift stuff like I used to so I found a service truck with a crane to help me lift stuff,” Kaylor said.

Due to health issues, it’s difficult for Kaylor to use the left side of his body. His health condition has also impacted his speech.

“He has survived a lot of things,” said his wife, Lana Kaylor. “He had Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and then he got West Nile, and that led to encephalitis. It’s really effected his left side and his strength.”

On Friday, his truck was stolen while he was working in a field.

“They stole a piece of my livelihood and I sure hope they have the heart to give it back,” he said.

The 1994 Chevy was the only truck of its kind he said he could afford. To him and his family, it was so much more than just a vehicle.

“First, I was shocked because I couldn’t believe that someone would steal his truck right out of the field with him being just a few yards away,” Lana said. “The more I thought about how he relied on that crane on the truck to do the heavy lifting I started crying.”

The truck is a 1994 Chevy 3500 with a tow bar on the front, it has Sedgwick County tag starting with 385. If you see the truck, contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office or local law enforcement.

STOLEN 10/2/20 from a Farmer. Contact Sedgwick County Sheriff or local law enforcement if seen! 1994 Chevy 3500 (former... Posted by Lana Kaylor on Friday, October 2, 2020

