Goddard Kwik Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

File Photo
File Photo(Phil Anderson)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An employee at the Kwik Shop in Goddard has tested positive for COVID-19. The company announced this morning that a team member at the 20300 W. Kellogg location informed them of the positive result.

The company says it is taking all appropriate steps and following guidance from local health officials.

The store closed at 10:00 a.m. Sunday so it could be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.

Kwik Shop says the store will re-open within the next few days.

The company also says they’ve contacted all team members who work at that store and they’ve been advised to follow CDC recommended guidelines.

Kwik Shop did not say whether customers could have been exposed. Count on Eyewitness News for updates as we get them.

