Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday at 4:00p.m.

Her news conference comes after the state reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and eight new deaths.

You can watch the news conference here:

If you are having trouble viewing the news conference in the video player, CLICK HERE.

