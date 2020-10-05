L.A. woman sentenced to 18 months for transporting 60 pounds of meth into Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A judge on Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) sentenced a Los Angeles woman to 18 months in federal prison for transporting 60 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

Maria Alvarez-Buenrostro, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. In her plea, Alvaraez-Buenrostro admitted that the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car on Feb. 12, 2019, in Ellis County and that on the stop, a trooper found the drugs in heat-sealed bags hidden in a rear quarter panel and in both rear doors.

