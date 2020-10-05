Advertisement

Man arrested on rape, aggravated kidnapping charges

Rape arrest
Rape arrest(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrest a man accused of rape and aggravated kidnapping.

A 45-year-old woman contacted police at around 12:30 Sunday morning and said she was walking near Lincoln and Main when she was contacted by 59-year-old Raul Lopez-Garcia.

She says he forced her into a home and sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, police say the woman left the home and called 911 for help.

Through their investigation, officers determined Lopez-Garcia was the suspect and arrested him.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Goddard Kwik Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The store was closed for industrial cleaning.

News

Local farmer asking for help finding service truck

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
A thief stole the vehicle and all of the tools inside, worth more than $15,000, from a field he was farming on Friday.

News

Local farmer asking for help finding service truck

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Regal Cinemas considers closure of all U.S. theaters

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bipartisan group works to connect those running for office with voters

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
It’s now less than a month until Election Day, but for many Kansans, voting will take place well before then.

News

Bipartisan group works to connect those running for office with voters

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Douglass Public Schools cancel classes Monday, pause activities for 2 weeks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
It is currently not clear what is leading to these changes.

Crime

Man arrested for sexual assault after bonding out for separate alleged sex crime

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A 34-year-old man was arrested after he forced a woman into his car and sexually assaulted her Tuesday night.

Forecast

Warming up for the workweek

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
After a mild weekend, warmer temperatures on the way for the workweek.

Crime

Man shot at S. Wichita gathering

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT
It happened during a barbecue