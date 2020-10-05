Man arrested on rape, aggravated kidnapping charges
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrest a man accused of rape and aggravated kidnapping.
A 45-year-old woman contacted police at around 12:30 Sunday morning and said she was walking near Lincoln and Main when she was contacted by 59-year-old Raul Lopez-Garcia.
She says he forced her into a home and sexually assaulted her.
After the assault, police say the woman left the home and called 911 for help.
Through their investigation, officers determined Lopez-Garcia was the suspect and arrested him.
The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for formal charges.
