Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

Mattel is releasing a Susan B. Anthony Barbie.(Source: Barbie/Mattel via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Mattel is releasing a Susan B. Anthony doll as part of its “Inspiring Women” line.

The feminist Barbie officially launches Monday. The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House said it already has some in its gift shop.

The museum said it worked with Mattel on the doll, which is meant to celebrate Anthony’s 200th birthday.

It also marks a century since the 19th Amendment gave women in the U.S. the right to vote.

Anthony was one of the nation’s best-known abolitionists and suffragists. She died 14 years before women won voting rights.

