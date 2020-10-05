Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to industrial accident in Reno County

By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in an industrial accident in Reno County.

KWBW Radio reports the accident happened at 10:20 a.m. at the Burling Mills, 13215 S. Patridge. That’s about four miles east of Arlington.

Eyewitness News has calls into local authorities for more information on the accident. We also have a crew headed to the scene.

