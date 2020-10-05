Emergency crews respond to industrial accident in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in an industrial accident in Reno County.

KWBW Radio reports the accident happened at 10:20 a.m. at the Burling Mills, 13215 S. Patridge. That’s about four miles east of Arlington.

Eyewitness News has calls into local authorities for more information on the accident. We also have a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.