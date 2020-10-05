Advertisement

Rule as mayor of Hell for a night to celebrate Halloween

The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.
The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.(Source: Airbnb via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELL, Mich. (Gray News) - Would you like to spend a night in Hell? There’s room, if you’re from Michigan. Residents of the state can book the “spookiest Airbnb stay on Earth” at a tiny home in the unincorporated town of Hell.

The self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, John Colone, is offering his “Mayor’s Lair” for three nights in October. He says you can be mayor for the day on Oct. 18, 21 or 24 at a cost of just $31, plus taxes and fees, a cost inspired by Halloween.

The listing includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen for scary movies.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” said Colone, as quoted by Airbnb.

There’s room at this “hell on earth” for two people per night. They must be Michigan residents and come from the same household to minimize the risks from COVID-19.

Bookings open Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Local farmer asking for help finding service truck

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
A thief stole the vehicle and all of the tools inside, worth more than $15,000, from a field he was farming on Friday.

News

Local farmer asking for help finding service truck

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Regal Cinemas considers closure of all U.S. theaters

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Bipartisan group works to connect those running for office with voters

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Loging
It’s now less than a month until Election Day, but for many Kansans, voting will take place well before then.

Latest News

News

Bipartisan group works to connect those running for office with voters

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Douglass Public Schools cancel classes Monday, pause activities for 2 weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
It is currently not clear what is leading to these changes.

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National Politics

Trump leaves hospital to thank supporters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump leaves the hospital to thank supporters.

National

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.