Advertisement

Sedgwick County DA: Wichita officers justified in May 2019 deadly shooting

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a 28-page review of the case, reviewing investigation details and citing state law, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett on Monday announced that two officers who fired shots that fatally wounded a man involved in a May 23, 2019 standoff at a south Wichita apartment complex, won’t face criminal charges.

Fifty-six-year-old Fred Burton died after the standoff at MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a man firing weapons from his apartment.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Burton fired “well over 30 shots.” This included shots into other apartments. Police called in SWAT assistance to help evacuate people living in nearby buildings.

During the standoff, police said Burton started shooting at officers. Two returned fire, striking and killing him. No one else was injured.

“The investigation established that Fred Burton fired dozens of rounds (over 30) through the interior walls of his apartment. When officers arrived and evacuated as many residents from the immediate area as possible, they attempted to contact Mr. Burton to convince him to leave his apartment unharmed,” Bennett wrote in his review of the case. “(Burton) responded with obscene gestures and refused to communicate further. After their efforts to convince Mr. Burton to surrender himself were unsuccessful, they introduced smoke into the apartment in order to force him to come out. He responded by firing his rifle multiple times at the officers. The officers returned fire, killing Mr. Burton.”

Under the circumstances, Bennett concluded, “the officers are immune from prosecution under Kansas law.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

L.A. woman sentenced to 18 months for transporting 60 pounds of meth into Kansas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A judge on Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) sentenced a Los Angeles woman to 18 months in federal prison for transporting 60 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

Building You

Week of October 5: Job of the Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of October 5: Job of the Day

News

Gov. Kelly: Kansas receives first shipment of rapid tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday at 4:00p.m.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 8 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The state reported eight new deaths and 50 new hospitalizations.

Latest News

Breaking News

Man accidentally run over in Reno County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A man in his 60s died Monday morning after he was run over in Reno County.

Crime

Man arrested on rape, aggravated kidnapping charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say it happened early Sunday in S. Wichita.

News

Goddard Kwik Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
The store was closed for industrial cleaning.

News

Police find Mulvane farmer’s stolen service truck

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
The wife of a farmer whose truck was stolen on Friday said it’s been found.

News

Local farmer asking for help finding service truck

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Regal Cinemas considers closure of all U.S. theaters

Updated: 17 hours ago