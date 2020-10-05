Some rural districts switching from in-person learning due to spikes in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases in some Kansas communities, several rural-Kansas schools are having to make the switch from in-person learning to remote or hybrid learning.

Eyewitness News on Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) spoke with three districts in Reno County who say they’ve had to make the switch because of a high percentage of positive cases coming back from COVID-19 testing. They say while there may not be a case directly in the schools, they want to stay safe.

In Butler County, the Douglass school district made the switch to a hybrid-learning model after the district’s superintendent reports six positive cases within its schools.

Many of the districts in Reno County are using gating criteria from which positive percentage rate and COVID-19 case numbers were factored into decisions to move to online or hybrid learning.

“As the numbers increase, this was a collective measure by the leaders in Reno County to get together to talk about and develop this criteria,” said Nickerson Public Schools Superintendent Dawn Johnson.

With the gating criteria, established by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, numbers in Reno County elevated to the orange level.

“And so once that exposure gets greater into the orange numbers, we went hybrid in grades six through 12,” explained Buhler Public Schools Superintendent Cindy Couchman.

In Reno County’s largest school district, Hutchinson Public Schools," students spend two days in the classroom and three days at home under the current hybrid plan.

“For example, on Mondays, students with the last names A through L attend and students M through Z stay at home, and Tuesday that’s flipped,” Hutchinson Public Schools Public Information Officer Ray Memman explained.

In Nickerson, Johnson said middle-and-high-school students are learning remote only.

“I know some of the other communities are doing a kind of day-on, day-off. We’ve gone more of a completely remote in the morning and opening up a hybrid in the afternoon," she said.

With six confirmed positive cases within Douglass schools in Butler County, the district said 21 employees were in close contact and also need to quarantine. The schools stopped with in-person learning Monday.

While situations across Reno County and in other communities like Douglass aren’t ideal, district leaders say the responses are necessary to keep students safe.

“I think of the doctors we work with said it best, right: ‘Our community is our community. It’s not just the four walls of our schools," Johnson said.

