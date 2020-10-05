Summer temperatures return

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a warming trend will send temperatures to near record levels by midweek. There’s still no sign of any rain this week with most days remaining sunny or mostly sunny.

The wind will back off heading into Tuesday with low temperatures down in the 40s and 50s. Highs will rebound into the 80s with much less wind for the area.

Expect a mainly sunny day on Wednesday with near record highs in the some spots. The record for Wichita is 93 with Dodge City showing a record of 91. History could be made with the unseasonably warm weather.

Dry weather continues through our second weekend in October.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 10-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. N 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S/SW 5-10. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 56 Sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 59 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 59 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy; P.M. chance for storms.

