Advertisement

Week of October 5: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Project Manager | Conco Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11293280

TUESDAY: DC Automation System Support Technician - Multiple Shifts | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11250941

WEDNESDAY: Production Supervisor | Johnson Controls | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11291807

THURSDAY: Family Practice Nurse Practitioner | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11291723

FRIDAY: Fitter/Welder (Evening Shift) | Valmont Newmark | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11288196

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday at 4:00p.m.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 8 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The state reported eight new deaths and 50 new hospitalizations.

Breaking News

Man accidentally run over in Reno County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A man in his 60s died Monday morning after he was run over in Reno County.

News

Goddard Kwik Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
The store was closed for industrial cleaning.

Latest News

News

Local farmer asking for help finding service truck

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
A thief stole the vehicle and all of the tools inside, worth more than $15,000, from a field he was farming on Friday.

News

Local farmer asking for help finding service truck

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Regal Cinemas considers closure of all U.S. theaters

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Bipartisan group works to connect those running for office with voters

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
It’s now less than a month until Election Day, but for many Kansans, voting will take place well before then.

News

Bipartisan group works to connect those running for office with voters

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Douglass Public Schools cancel classes Monday, pause activities for 2 weeks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
It is currently not clear what is leading to these changes.