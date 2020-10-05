Windy start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cool start to the work week, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s, will warm-up in a hurry. Under sunny skies, highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Today’s weather worry will be the wind. A strong and gusty breeze, at times over 30 mph, has northwest Kansas under a Red Flag Warning.

The rest of the work week looks quiet and unseasonably warm. In fact, some records are in jeopardy on Wednesday as we soar into the 90s.

Looking ahead… when will the warm and dry spell end? Possibly early next week as forecast models are hinting at a pattern change that will allow moisture returning to Kansas to interact with a cold front, stay tuned.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S/NW 10-20. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: N/SE 5-15. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 57.

Wed: High: 90. Low: 58. Sunny and hot.

Thu: High: 87. Low: 58. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 86. Low: 57. Sunny.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 60. Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 61. Mostly sunny and windy.

