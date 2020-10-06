4You: New gym focuses on addiction recovery, Cyclists ride to remember lives lost in WSU plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

A new gym in Wichita held its grand opening last week. Membership to The Phoenix Wichita is free, but you must be 48 hours sober or clean.

“Being right here in the heart of downtown, I just know we’re going to fill this place with people that will have this different belief in themselves when coming in here. Ultimately to stay sober,” said Scott Strode, founder of the national non-profit, The Phoenix.

Douglass High School shared a photo on its Facebook page showing head wrestling coach and shop teacher Dusty Rhodes cleaning the football bleachers. He does this every morning after a home football game. The school says he does it early in the morning so others won’t see him and that Coach Rhodes doesn’t want credit.

A trio of cyclists is biking to Colorado in memory of those killed in the 1970 Wichita State University football team plane crash. In all, the Oct. 2, 1970 crash killed 31 people.

Rick Stephens and Paul and Kelly Harrison were among the eight survivors. They’re the ones biking to Colorado and planning to hike to the crash site to honor teammates, friends and family who died.

