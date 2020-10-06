Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 4 candidate forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re less than a month away from Election Day and Eyewitness News is helping you learn where the candidates stand on important issues.

This week, we’re holding two candidate forums in the race for congress.

On Tuesday, we’ll hear from Republican Ron Estes and Democratic challenger Laura Lombard in the race to represent District 4 in south-central Kansas.

On Thursday, we welcome Democrat Kali Barnett and Republican Tracey Mann in the race to represent the big first district in western and central Kansas.

Both forums air at 6:30 p.m. on both KWCH-12 and the KSCW.

