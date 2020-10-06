Advertisement

Defense carries Chiefs to 26-10 win over Pats

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs from New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, right, while returning an interception 25-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had short touchdown catches, the Kansas City defense shut down a Patriots offense missing quarterback Cam Newton, and the Chiefs beat New England 26-10 in a game postponed by positive COVID-19 tests on each team.

The matchup between the Patriots and the Super Bowl champs was supposed to be Sunday, but it was put on pause when New England confirmed a player later revealed to be Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also had tested positive, forcing the NFL to postpone the game. The Chiefs led just 6-3 at halftime before pulling away over the final two quarters.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

