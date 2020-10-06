Advertisement

Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at age 65

Eddie Van Halen is seen at Ak-Chin Pavillion on Monday, September 28, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Eddie Van Halen is seen at Ak-Chin Pavillion on Monday, September 28, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KWCH) - Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died of throat cancer, according to TMZ. He was 65.

He died Tuesday at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Sources tell TMZ his wife, his son and band member, Wolfgang, his brother and drummer, Alex, were all at his beside.

On Twitter, Wolfgang said Eddie was “the best father I could ever ask for.”

NEW YORK (AP) - Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable grinding solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and elevated him to the status of rock god.

With his distinct solos, Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984.”

