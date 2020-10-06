Medicine Lodge woman accused of stealing from car dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Medicine Lodge woman faces Federal bank fraud charges. According to the US District Attorney, 41-year-old Corrine Bowman worked at Bowe Chevrolet and used company funds to pay expenses for her and her family.

The crime allegedly happened from 2017 to 2019.

If convicted, Bowman could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1-million.

