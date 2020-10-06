Political science professor, class discuss president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, upcoming election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just days out from the general election, there are many unknowns. Among them is how President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis might affect the election, as well as his presidency.

On Monday, the day the president was released from Walter Reed Medical Center, that’s a topic Wichita State University Political Science professor Dr. Neal Allen discussed with his class.

Dr. Allen said the president’s recent diagnosis might complicate some of his messaging on COVID-19 and how the country is recovering as it shows that even someone with the best medical care in the world can catch the virus.

In Monday’s Zoom discussion with political science students and professors, Dr. Allen addressed some of the quagmires of the current situation, including a look at some worst-case scenarios, if the presidential line of succession and the 25th Amendment become needed.

“(The 25th Amendment) allows for there to be an acting president if the president can no longer perform his or her duties," Dr. Allen said.

If that were to happen so close to the election, there’s little precedent for what to expect.

“You think Vice President Pence being the candidate would be the logical thing, but the electoral college makes that pretty complex,” Dr. Allen said.

While many voters have already made up their minds concerning the presidential race, Dr. Allen said recent events could impact other races.

“In the Senate race here in Kansas between Doctors Roger Marshall and Barbara Bollier, COVID might become a more important issue," he said.

Dr. Allen said the president’s diagnosis and recovery could also motivate his base. That would benefit Marshall in the U.S. Senate race. That will all be determined once results are in from the Nov. 3 general election.

