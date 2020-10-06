Advertisement

Political science professor, class discuss president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, upcoming election

By Shawn Loging
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just days out from the general election, there are many unknowns. Among them is how President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis might affect the election, as well as his presidency.

On Monday, the day the president was released from Walter Reed Medical Center, that’s a topic Wichita State University Political Science professor Dr. Neal Allen discussed with his class.

Dr. Allen said the president’s recent diagnosis might complicate some of his messaging on COVID-19 and how the country is recovering as it shows that even someone with the best medical care in the world can catch the virus.

In Monday’s Zoom discussion with political science students and professors, Dr. Allen addressed some of the quagmires of the current situation, including a look at some worst-case scenarios, if the presidential line of succession and the 25th Amendment become needed.

“(The 25th Amendment) allows for there to be an acting president if the president can no longer perform his or her duties," Dr. Allen said.

If that were to happen so close to the election, there’s little precedent for what to expect.

“You think Vice President Pence being the candidate would be the logical thing, but the electoral college makes that pretty complex,” Dr. Allen said.

While many voters have already made up their minds concerning the presidential race, Dr. Allen said recent events could impact other races.

“In the Senate race here in Kansas between Doctors Roger Marshall and Barbara Bollier, COVID might become a more important issue," he said.

Dr. Allen said the president’s diagnosis and recovery could also motivate his base. That would benefit Marshall in the U.S. Senate race. That will all be determined once results are in from the Nov. 3 general election.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Wichita school district to allow limited spectators at fall sporting events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education Monday voted 6-1 in favor of returning fans to fall sporting events, at a limited capacity.

News

Wichita State political scientist discusses Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis on the 2020 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichita State political scientist discusses Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis on the 2020 election

News

Rural Kansas school districts move to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rural Kansas school districts move to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise

News

4 for You 10.5.20

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Some rural districts switching from in-person learning due to spikes in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases in some Kansas communities, several rural-Kansas schools are having to make the switch from in-person learning to remote or hybrid learning.

Building You

Week of October 5: Job of the Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of October 5: Job of the Day

News

Gov. Kelly: Kansas receives first shipment of rapid tests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday at 4:00p.m.

Coronavirus

Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations set new pandemic record

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KWCH Staff
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The state reported eight new deaths and 50 new hospitalizations.

Breaking News

Man accidentally run over in Reno County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A man in his 60s died Monday morning after he was run over in Reno County.

News

Goddard Kwik Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
The store was closed for industrial cleaning.