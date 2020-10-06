Record watch Wednesday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much warmer weather waiting for Kansas on Wednesday could break records. Temperatures will soar to near 90 in most locations, which will put us nearly 20 degrees above average.

Skies will be clear Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s. Highs will warm to near 90 with south winds under 20 mph. A hazy sky is expected too with smoke coming from fires in Colorado.

Look for a slight dip in temperatures on Thursday and Friday. It will remain dry with increasing south winds for the end of the week. Gusts of 30 mph are possible by Friday as temperatures will remain above normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny and much warmer. S/SW 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 57.

Thu: High: 87 Sunny and a tad breezy.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 58 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 59 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 59 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy; Windy. Chance for PM storms.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and windy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.