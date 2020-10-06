Advertisement

Veterans group in Wichita gets Helping Hand for banner project to honor service members

Paul "Buster" Sanches, Wichita Kansas Honor Banners
Paul "Buster" Sanches, Wichita Kansas Honor Banners
By Natalie Davis
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand to Veterans Unidos, the Wichita beneficiary of the Kansas Honor Banners project, for the work it’s doing to support veterans and their families.

A banner for Paul “Buster” Sanchez was one of the first hung in Wichita. He’s the driving force behind Veterans Unidos.

“Buster was someone to look up to, someone to aspire to,” said Martin Garcia, a veteran and commander at VFW Post 112. “That’s definitely what we’re trying to do here is kind of carry on his legacy.”

Garcia said Sanchez' priority was community outreach. Money from the banner project supports the work Veterans Unidos is doing to unite veterans, their families, and all Americans to make a difference.

“We promote veterans outreach programs, the big number 22 to combat suicide, mentorship programs for youth, and scholarships for youth,” said Rick Moreno, a veteran and spokesperson for Veterans Unidos.

It’s about doing something good.

“In this turmoil of our country, there are so many bad things going on. We want to bring light to something good, that these men have fought and served their country,” said Moreno.

They are really focused on veterans' families, asking them to share their heroes' stories.

“Veterans, especially combat veterans, are apprehensive about telling their story,” said Moreno.

“We were just doing our job. You help the fellow soldier on your left and right and make it to the next day. That’s all that really matters,” said Garcia. “We did our duty and we’re done. We’re just trying to move on with our lives.”

And now these veterans are quietly making a difference in their communities. That’s why KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave them a Helping Hand of $1,200. The money will help continue their work and pay for banners for families that cannot afford them.

If you’d like to donate for a family that cannot afford a banner, or purchase a banner for your loved one, go to the Kansas Honor Banners website.

