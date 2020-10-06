WATCH: ‘Big First' candidates discuss stances on issues impacting rural Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two candidates vying to represent the bulk of the Kansas agricultural community in the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, Rep. Roger Marshall represents the state’s first congressional district, but the seat is opening up with Marshall setting his sights on the Senate.

Vying to fill the seat are Republican, former lieutenant governor Tracey Mann and Democrat Kali Barnett, an educator from Garden City.

The “Big First," a mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

With less than a month out from the general election, you can hear from both candidates in the clips below.

Tracey Mann:

Kali Barnett:

