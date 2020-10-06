Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Big First' candidates discuss stances on issues impacting rural Kansans

Republican Tracey Mann and Democrat Kali Barnett are running to represent Kansas' First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Republican Tracey Mann and Democrat Kali Barnett are running to represent Kansas' First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two candidates vying to represent the bulk of the Kansas agricultural community in the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, Rep. Roger Marshall represents the state’s first congressional district, but the seat is opening up with Marshall setting his sights on the Senate.

Vying to fill the seat are Republican, former lieutenant governor Tracey Mann and Democrat Kali Barnett, an educator from Garden City.

The “Big First," a mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

With less than a month out from the general election, you can hear from both candidates in the clips below.

Tracey Mann:

Kali Barnett:

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Political science professor, class discuss president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, upcoming election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
In Monday’s Zoom discussion with political science students and professors, Dr. Neal Allen addressed some of the quagmires of the current situation,

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

WATCH: U.S. Senate candidates share stances on key Kansas issues

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Three candidates vying to replace retiring Pat Roberts in representing Kansas in the U.S. Senate recently sat down with KWCH anchor Michael Schwanke to discuss their platforms and field questions covering several key issues important to Kansans.

Candidates

Political science perspective: Debates unlikely to sway voter opinions

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
This year, there’s a different tone with overall less individual indecision ahead of November, one local political expert explained ahead of Tuesday’s first presidential debate.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to stop talking simultaneously.

Politics

1,500 mail ballots arrived too late to count in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Election data shows more than 1,500 Kansans did not have their votes counted in the August primary because their mail ballots arrived too late.

Politics

It’s National Voter Registration Day

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By CNN
Tuesday is a good day to register to vote if you have not already done it.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT
Here is how to vote in advance here in Kansas.

Politics

Poll workers told to ‘act surprised’ if asked about no mask

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged in an email to “act surprised” if voters ask why they aren’t wearing masks given the coronavirus threat.