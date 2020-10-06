Campus' Sterling Gaston-Chapman commits to Wichita State

Advertisement

By Matt Henderson
Oct. 6, 2020
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (Catch It Kansas) – As announced Tuesday afternoon live with Catch It Kansas, Campus star guard Sterling Gaston-Chapman will be continuing his academic and basketball career with Wichita State in 2021-22.

Gaston-Chapman chose the hometown Shockers over SMU, Tulsa, and Grand Canyon.

As a junior, the 6-5 Gaston-Chapman averaged 17.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, earning both league MVP and Class 6A Player of the Year honors. Over the summer, fans voted him as the state’s top boys basketball player in the annual CIK Catchy Awards.

Speaking earlier in the process to our Braxton Jones, Gaston-Chapman said the Shockers are a team he’s cheered for since he was born, saying “I know what the love of the city is like, I’ve been to games, I’ve seen what the locker room looks like, and Wichita State is just a great program.”

His father Les held season tickets for the Shockers, taking Sterling and the rest of the Chapman family to games at Koch Arena often.

Campus was considered the favorite to take home the Class 6A State Championship held at Wichita State this past spring, reaching the final four with a perfect 23-0 record. That was before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the state tournament. Now a senior, Gaston-Chapman will lead the Colts as they seek their first title in school history in 2021.

