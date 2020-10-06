Advertisement

Wichita asking for landlord input on pandemic impact

(KWCH)
By Kristen Boxman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Council members will vote today on whether to distribute nearly $800,000 in CARES Act funding.

A large focus of those grants will be homeless prevention.

The city wants to put more than $500,000 toward people who are at risk of losing their homes, and landlords who are losing money.

It’s from a community development block grant program in the CARES Act.  The Salvation Army and the Center for Hope are each asking for an additional $100,000 in emergency rent assistance, but that money can’t be used quite yet.

That money is intended to help renters and landlords when the CDC’s eviction moratorium is lifted on December 31.

If the city approves the grants, $100,000 will go to a program incentivizing landlords to house homeless individuals.   $250,00 will be given to a homeless outreach and social worker program.

The money isn’t all of the funds that are available, but the money must be allocated by December 25.

The city says it’s spending it as needed, making sure it’s going to the right places.

City leaders are asking landlords to fill out a survey to share their impact from the pandemic.  The survey results will help the city allocate funding in the future.

You can fill out the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RK63JJZ

