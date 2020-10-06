Wichita school district to allow limited spectators at fall sporting events

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education Monday voted 6-1 in favor of returning fans to fall sporting events, at a limited capacity.

The proposal calls for allowing high school participants in student sports and activities, including dance, cheer, and band (where applicable) to receive four vouchers for an event. Middle school participants get two vouchers. The district said this is due to limited capacity in middle school facilities.

Event guidelines shared by Wichita Public Schools Athletic Director J. Means call for spectators to wear masks at all times and to sit in family groups of four or less. The guidelines specify that a family group includes people from the same household. Spectators also must maintain at least six feet of social distance at all times form non-family members.

Concession stands won’t be open, but spectators may bring unopened, non-alcoholic drinks inside the facility where they’re attending a game or event. No food will be allowed.

“If someone does not abide by the guidelines, they will be removed from the event," the district’s rules say.

