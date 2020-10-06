Advertisement

Wichita school district to allow limited spectators at fall sporting events

Sep 24, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a game between the Heights Falcons and North Redskins ©KellyRoss
Sep 24, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a game between the Heights Falcons and North Redskins ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education Monday voted 6-1 in favor of returning fans to fall sporting events, at a limited capacity.

The proposal calls for allowing high school participants in student sports and activities, including dance, cheer, and band (where applicable) to receive four vouchers for an event. Middle school participants get two vouchers. The district said this is due to limited capacity in middle school facilities.

Event guidelines shared by Wichita Public Schools Athletic Director J. Means call for spectators to wear masks at all times and to sit in family groups of four or less. The guidelines specify that a family group includes people from the same household. Spectators also must maintain at least six feet of social distance at all times form non-family members.

Concession stands won’t be open, but spectators may bring unopened, non-alcoholic drinks inside the facility where they’re attending a game or event. No food will be allowed.

“If someone does not abide by the guidelines, they will be removed from the event," the district’s rules say.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Political science professor, class discuss president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, upcoming election

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Loging
In Monday’s Zoom discussion with political science students and professors, Dr. Neal Allen addressed some of the quagmires of the current situation,

News

Wichita State political scientist discusses Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis on the 2020 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichita State political scientist discusses Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis on the 2020 election

News

Rural Kansas school districts move to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rural Kansas school districts move to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise

News

4 for You 10.5.20

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Some rural districts switching from in-person learning due to spikes in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases in some Kansas communities, several rural-Kansas schools are having to make the switch from in-person learning to remote or hybrid learning.

Building You

Week of October 5: Job of the Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of October 5: Job of the Day

News

Gov. Kelly: Kansas receives first shipment of rapid tests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday at 4:00p.m.

Coronavirus

Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations set new pandemic record

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KWCH Staff
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The state reported eight new deaths and 50 new hospitalizations.

Breaking News

Man accidentally run over in Reno County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A man in his 60s died Monday morning after he was run over in Reno County.

News

Goddard Kwik Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
The store was closed for industrial cleaning.