Winds die down, but warm & dry conditions continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a mild morning in the 50s will warm into the middle 80s this afternoon and that places us 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Also taking place today, a break from the breeze. Expect a much lighter wind, from the north switching to the south, between 5 and 15 mph.

As temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 90s across Kansas on Wednesday, record high temperatures are possible. We will have to make to 93 in Wichita to tie a record high and while it is certainly within reach, I think we will stop a degree or two shy of the record.

The rest of the work week looks unseasonably warm and continued quiet. Skies will generally be sunny as wake-up temperatures in the 50s climb into the 80s during the afternoon.

Looking ahead… it appears as if the warm and dry spell will end on Monday. Forecast models are hinting at a pattern change that will allow moisture returning to Kansas to interact with a cold front. Showers and storms are possible and they should be accompanied by much cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm. Wind: N/S 5-15. High: 84.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; near record heat. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 58.

Thu: High: 87. Low: 59. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 86. Low: 59. Continued sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 85. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 58. Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 73. Low: 51. Windy and much cooler with showers/storms possible.

