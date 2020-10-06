Advertisement

WPD looking for man who struck woman with hammer, attempted sexual assault

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman in N. Wichita and attempted to sexually assault her.

It happened Monday at 1:30 in the afternoon at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of N. Somerset. Police were called to a report of an assault and met a 22-year-old woman who was visibly shaken and had a head injury.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Police say the woman was leaving the laundry room of the apartment complex when she was grabbed by an unknown man, who struck her multiple times with a hammer. The man then took her pants off, but was spooked by what sounded like approaching voices and took off running.

Police are looking for the man, who was described as a black male, tall with a slender build. He was wearing a brown shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 276-2111. You can also call the WPD’s See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

Wichita police say this is a good reminder to be on alert while you are out and about. Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts. If something doesn’t seem right, take a different route. You can also use the buddy system. If you can’t walk with someone else, you can let a friend know where you are going.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center says random sexual assault attacks like this are rare. In more cases, the perpetrator is a family member or friend.

There is a 24/7 hotline for victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse. That number is (316) 267-7233.

