Advertisement

Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta boasts state’s largest pumpkin

Kansas' largest pumpkin, weighing in at more than 1,600 pounds, is displayed at the Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta.
Kansas' largest pumpkin, weighing in at more than 1,600 pounds, is displayed at the Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta is home to the largest pumpkin grown in Kansas this year. The massive spectacle, grown by Jacob Marintzer, of Westmoreland, Kan., weights 1,614 pounds.

Growing large pumpkins is a hobby for Marintzer and it’s rumored that he has an even bigger pumpkin that has yet to make it into the record books. He’ll take the seeds from this year’s record-breaker displayed at Applejack and use those to grow future giant pumpkins.

Applejack is among several local pumpkin patches with plenty of regular-sized pumpkins, as well. The owners of the popular fall spot in Butler County said they have space to social distance and plenty of hand sanitizer for visitors.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historic Fox Theatre in Hutchinson reopens this weekend

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Historic Fox Theatre in Hutchinson reopens this weekend

News

Wichita woman shares message for scammers using spoofed phone numbers

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Wichita woman shares message for scammers using spoofed phone numbers

News

Stalled stimulus talks leaves unemployed Wichitans with uncertainty

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Stalled stimulus talks leaves unemployed Wichitans with uncertainty

News

Building You: USD 259 hiring for more guest staff

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Building You: USD 259 hiring for more guest staff

Latest News

News

Wichita Festivals, Inc. hopes to make up for lost revenue with ‘Hey Neighbor!’ fundraising campaign

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita Festivals, Inc. is launching its “Hey Neighbor!” campaign on Thursday.

Economy

Stimulus would help, but doesn’t solve uncertainty for unemployed Kansans

Updated: 1 hour ago
A $1,200 stimulus check could provide some relief, but that one payment can only go so far and uncertainty remains concerning where those who have struggled to find work due to the COVID-19 pandemic would turn once that stimulus is gone, if they even get it.

News

Wichita Festivals, Inc. launches 'Hey Neighbor!' fundraising campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wichita Festivals, Inc. launches 'Hey Neighbor!' fundraising campaign

Building You

Building You: USD 259 hiring for more guest staff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Wu
Wichita Public Schools is hiring for various guest staff positions including guest teachers.

Animals

Man rescues hundreds of dogs as Hurricane Delta barrels down on Mexico

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
As Hurricane Delta blows over Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula toppling trees and knocking out power, one man is doing what he can to save the animals.

Politics

Law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of polling site is constitutional, judge rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A federal judge Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) ruled that a Kansas law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of a polling site is constitutional and does not infringe on First Amendment rights, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.