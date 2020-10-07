Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta boasts state’s largest pumpkin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta is home to the largest pumpkin grown in Kansas this year. The massive spectacle, grown by Jacob Marintzer, of Westmoreland, Kan., weights 1,614 pounds.

Growing large pumpkins is a hobby for Marintzer and it’s rumored that he has an even bigger pumpkin that has yet to make it into the record books. He’ll take the seeds from this year’s record-breaker displayed at Applejack and use those to grow future giant pumpkins.

Applejack is among several local pumpkin patches with plenty of regular-sized pumpkins, as well. The owners of the popular fall spot in Butler County said they have space to social distance and plenty of hand sanitizer for visitors.

