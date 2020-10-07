Advertisement

Building You: USD 259 hiring for more guest staff

By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools is hiring for various guest staff positions including guest teachers.

The district is averaging several hundred staff absences each day.

“Since we are such a large employer, we do have a high number of absences. It is anything that could be vacation related for our regular benefited employees, personal illness, or family illness,” said Jenna Ginest, staffing and recruitment manager for USD 259. “Of course the pandemic has played a part in this, and is causing some of our numbers to increase."

Wichita Public Schools averages between 350-400 absences per day in a typical year, with some hard-to-fill days reaching up to and sometimes exceeding 600 absences.

“We have been operating around the 350-400 mark so far this year, however, with flu season among us, we do anticipate that will continue to increase as temperatures continue to drop and we progress through the year,” said Ginest.

She added, “I would say it is a daily challenge. However, we do have a staff that’s very committed to ensuring that our buildings are set up for success."

There are two pay rates for guest teacher positions.

The pay is $104 per day for Day-to-Day Assignments or $146 per day for Long-Term Assignments.

“I love it because every day is unique. It’s rewarding in like so many different ways. Not just the pay is great but the relationships that I’ve made over the years,” said Michael Alcaraz, a substitute teacher with USD 259 since 2017.

Those hiring are looking for people who are reliable, confident, flexible, and adaptable.

“The ideal candidate would be somebody who is very passionate about education and helping out the Wichita community,” said Ginest.

The Guest Staff Services has a website that includes instructions, ranging from submitting an application for prospective employees to how to get set up for remote work for current Guest Staff. You can access that website by clicking here.

The following are qualifications for a Guest Teacher:

  • Minimum of 60 college credits in any field.
  • Current Kansas Teaching License (regular teaching, initial, exchange, standard substitute or emergency substitute)
  • Meets the employment qualifications set forth by the Wichita Public Schools
  • Board of Education and the Kansas State Department of Education
  • Must work 15 assignments each semester

To learn more about all job opportunities with Wichita Schools, click here.

"If you're open to an opportunity or trying something different, where everyday is unique and it's rewarding, I would...

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

