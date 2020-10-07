Advertisement

Don’t Fall For It: Scammers spoof numbers, pose as big companies to steal info., money

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By Alex Flippin
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seventy-eight-year-old Pat Castillo has had enough. She knows calls from “Amazon” she receives aren’t really from the company. She knows because she doesn’t shop through Amazon and furthermore, she knows exactly what the callers are trying to do.

“What they want is to get all the information they can from me,” she said. “My name, my age, my address, all that kind of stuff.”

With the scam targeting Castillo and many others, the call uses spoofed or fake phone numbers so tracking them down is next to impossible. Castillo is correct in that what the callers are trying to do is get information to steal her identity and her money.

A similar approach with a fake number involving the use of a real company’s name comes with a text message claiming to be from Whole Foods. The message claims to be part of a project by the company to help you make some extra money if you’ve been hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The text claims that Whole Foods will pay you an extra $400 per week to be a store evaluator.

The Better Business Bureau says. clicking on the link provided in the text message may download malware on your phone to steal your information. If you do receive a check, the BBB warns it’ll bounce and you’ll be stuck paying for it. That’s only after the sender convinces you to purchase gift cards and give them access to codes which they’ll use to drain the cards of the money you paid for them. The sender then disappears.

If you receive a text message from Whole Foods, don’t reply to it and don’t click on the link provided with it. If you get an unexpected call from someone asking for personal information, just do what Castillo does.

“I don’t give any information out. It’s none of their (expletive) business and I tell them, ‘don’t call me again.'”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Animals

Man rescues hundreds of dogs as Hurricane Delta barrels down on Mexico

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
As Hurricane Delta blows over Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula toppling trees and knocking out power, one man is doing what he can to save the animals.

Politics

Law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of polling site is constitutional, judge rules

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A federal judge Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) ruled that a Kansas law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of a polling site is constitutional and does not infringe on First Amendment rights, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems announces voluntary layoffs for salaried employees, management

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Spirit AeroSystems announced Wednesday that employees are being given the opportunity to be voluntarily laid off as the company restructures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX.

State

Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations spike; emergency extended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Republican legislators have signed off on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s request to extend a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Neighbors show love despite political differences

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN
Two Texas neighbors are bucking the trend and asking others to follow suit.

News

KDHE expands COVID-19 resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be holding a COVID-19 news conference.

Crime

Man charged with rape, kidnapping in Wichita sexual assault case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The suspect in one of three recent sexual assault cases made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

News

Historic theatre in Hutchinson reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The theatre will have COVID-19 precautions in place.

News

KCDHH offering clear masks, face shields

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The program offers each individual an option of a face shield or clear mask in either adult or kid sizes.

News

Officials in Saline, Cloud counties address mask mandates, recommendations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Saline County keeps their mask mandate, while Cloud County stands by decision not to mandate masks.